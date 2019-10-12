Naidu, fellow TDP leaders 'lost their mind' after seeing transparency in our govt: YSRCP MLA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders have 'lost their mind' after seeing the transparent rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, said YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh at a press conference here on Saturday.

Addressing the media persons, Ramesh said, "Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are acting as epilepsy patients. Naidu said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy was afraid of him. Why is he speaking all this after 40 years of experience in politics and being Chief Minister for 14 years? He has probably become epileptic after seeing the transparent rule of Jagan (Mohan Reddy)."

"Opposition parties should point out the mistakes of the ruling government, but Chandrababu Naidu is stooping too low," he added.

On Friday, TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged the government is implementing anti-people policies in the state, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a 'psycho'.

"The YSRCP government is implementing anti-people policies. False cases are being slapped on the leaders of other parties. Police are creating unnecessary problems. I am good for good people, but Jagan is acting like a psycho," Naidu said. (ANI)

