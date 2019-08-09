Naidu for code of conduct for lawmakers

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon political parties to frame a code of conduct for its legislators on their behaviour in Parliament and Assemblies that should bar members from rushing to the well of the House, shouting of slogans, carrying of banner and and tearing of papers and documents.

Talking to reporters over lunch on the just-concluded session of Parliament, he said he would appeal to the parties for voluntary code of conduct instead of it being mandatory so that compliance is good.

Naidu said Parliament and Assemblies are constitutional entities and their efficient functioning was a must for a democracy.

"Let there be any amount of debate and opposition should get its full say. Discuss, debate but decide one way or the other. There should be no obtructions and stalling of proceedings," he said.

He said whlle the opposition should have its say, those who have the mandate and the numbers will prevail ultimately.

Naidu, who completes two years in office as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman on Sunday, said the just-concluded session of the House was satisfying because there were a number of debates and passage of legislations.

"I am satisfied to some extent. But I would expect even better functioning of the House," he said. (ANI)

