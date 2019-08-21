Naidu resides in house built on river embankment, how can he cry foul of flood?: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday attacked former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for alleging that the state government was conspiring to drown his house located on the banks of the Krishna River.

"Chandrababu Naidu politicised a non-issue for selfish motives. He is residing in a house illegally constructed on the embankment of Krishna River and how can he cry foul of the flood?" Rambabu said.

Defending Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana's recent comments on Amaravati not being a safe place for the capital city which stroked a controversy, Rambabu said: "Everyone is interpreting the words of the minister in a wrong way. He was referring to the report of Siva Rama Krishna Committee which stated that Amaravati is not a safe place for being the capital city. There is nothing wrong with it."

"Our party never said that the capital will be changed from Amaravati. We are digging out the corruption done in the name of Amaravati capital and Polavaram project. The comment has been wrongly interpreted," he added.

Taking a dig at Naidu, YSRCP leader further said: "Naidu once said that he did not go to visit flood victims as it would hamper rescue and rehabilitation operations. Earlier he said that he had gone to Hyderabad due to a hand injury. What is the need of going to Hyderabad if his hand was sprained? If Naidu is not in Amaravati on health grounds, what was Lokesh doing when his constituency area was suffering from the flood?"

Responding to BJP leaders' allegations that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is anti-Hindu as he didn't light up a traditional lamp in a programme during his US visit, Rambabu said that the lamp was an electronic one and lit the lamp electronically.

"BJP leaders could do nothing when more than 40 temples were demolished by Naidu-led government in the state. How can such BJP leaders call Jagan anti-Hindu? The BJP, which recently let TDP leaders join them, became corrupt and is losing its tongue." (ANI)

