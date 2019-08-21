Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

Naidu resides in house built on river embankment, how can he cry foul of flood?: Ambati Rambabu

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:55 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday attacked former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for alleging that the state government was conspiring to drown his house located on the banks of the Krishna River.
"Chandrababu Naidu politicised a non-issue for selfish motives. He is residing in a house illegally constructed on the embankment of Krishna River and how can he cry foul of the flood?" Rambabu said.
Defending Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana's recent comments on Amaravati not being a safe place for the capital city which stroked a controversy, Rambabu said: "Everyone is interpreting the words of the minister in a wrong way. He was referring to the report of Siva Rama Krishna Committee which stated that Amaravati is not a safe place for being the capital city. There is nothing wrong with it."
"Our party never said that the capital will be changed from Amaravati. We are digging out the corruption done in the name of Amaravati capital and Polavaram project. The comment has been wrongly interpreted," he added.
Taking a dig at Naidu, YSRCP leader further said: "Naidu once said that he did not go to visit flood victims as it would hamper rescue and rehabilitation operations. Earlier he said that he had gone to Hyderabad due to a hand injury. What is the need of going to Hyderabad if his hand was sprained? If Naidu is not in Amaravati on health grounds, what was Lokesh doing when his constituency area was suffering from the flood?"
Responding to BJP leaders' allegations that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is anti-Hindu as he didn't light up a traditional lamp in a programme during his US visit, Rambabu said that the lamp was an electronic one and lit the lamp electronically.
"BJP leaders could do nothing when more than 40 temples were demolished by Naidu-led government in the state. How can such BJP leaders call Jagan anti-Hindu? The BJP, which recently let TDP leaders join them, became corrupt and is losing its tongue." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:48 IST

INX Media case: Kiren Rijiju dismisses Congress allegations of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday dismissed Congress party's accusations that the Centre is doing vendetta politics after Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout notice against P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:34 IST

Pune: 22 students, one teacher admitted in hospital after...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): As many as 22 students and a teacher of Rambhau Mhalgi School were admitted to a hospital here on Wednesday when they complained of vomiting and loose motion after consuming mid-day meal at the school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:17 IST

Ex-Bihar cop alleges of threat to life from absconding MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, Amitabh Kumar Das has alleged of danger to his life from absconding Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:10 IST

MP Tsering Namgyal in discussion with Union ministers for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Ladakh lawmaker Jamyang Tsering Namgyal says he is talking union ministries to ramp up development works through big infrastructure projects in the newly-created Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:08 IST

RSS opposes national anthem, tricolour, alleges Rajasthan...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been a strong opponent of both the national flag and national anthem.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:06 IST

Mumbai: Man absconding after killing wife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Mumbai police is on the look out for a man who allegedly killed his wife by strangling her. He hanged her body from the ceiling to make it appear like a case of suicide.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:06 IST

5 Bangladeshis held in India for illegal entry

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): At least five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) here from Indo-Bangladesh porous border on Wednesday for illegally entering India, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:05 IST

3 IAF personnel killed, 3 others injured in mishap in Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:01 IST

Traffic violation penalty to be hiked from September 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Higher penalties for traffic violations will soon come into effect from September 1 as the Central Government plans to implement provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 from the beginning of next month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:58 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav backs cousin Raj Thackeray over ED notice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Shiva Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday backed his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray who has got a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:55 IST

From 'mazdoor' to CM, Babulal Gaur a leader who rose through ranks

New Delhi (India), August 21 (ANI): Born in 1930 in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Baburam Yadav worked at Bhopal Textiles Mill and emerged as a 'mazdoor' leader after heading several movements and later went on to become the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:43 IST

Forced to install busts of Savarkar, Bose, Bhagat Singh as DU...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh on Wednesday admitted having installed the busts of freedom fighters VD Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh 'without due permission' outside the Art Faculty on the university's North Campus.

Read More
iocl