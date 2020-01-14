Naidu, TDP leaders participate in Bhogi festival, burn copies of GN Rao committee report

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday morning participated in Bhogi festival event, organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi here.

Naidu along with other TDP leaders burnt copies of the GN Rao Committee report that has recommended three capitals for the State. They also threw copies of Boston Consulting Group report, which suggested decentralisation of power and governance, into the bonfire.

Naidu asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for a referendum on the three-capital idea and seek a fresh mandate of the people.

"If Jagan wins again, I will quit politics," he said.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government, proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

