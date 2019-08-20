Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Karnataka unit BJP chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Three-time MP from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel was on Tuesday appointed Karnataka unit BJP president replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"BJP national president Amit Shah has appointed MP Nalin Kumar Kateel state president of Karnataka BJP. The appointment comes into immediate effect," a press release by the BJP said.

A building contractor by profession, Kateel has been an RSS worker since the age of 18 and started his political career in the BJP in 2004.

His appointment came on the same day when Yediyurappa formed his Cabinet for the first time since assuming office three weeks ago, inducting 17 ministers including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

Kateel was district General Secretary of the BJP for five years and participated in Kandadale Save Nature protest. To protect the interest of farmers, he had also formed the "Kinnigoli Farmers Welfare Association." (ANI)