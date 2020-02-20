Nara Lokesh declares family assets, challenges YSRCP govt to prove it wrong

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced the assets of his family, including that of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, challenging the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to prove it is more than the amount declared by him.

"This is the ninth consecutive year in which we are declaring our assets. This process of declaring assets was started by Chandrababu Naidu. We will continue this irrespective of whether we are in power or not. It is important to do so to bring transparency in the system. The current administration came into power almost nine months back. They are unable to prove anything. The value of the assets have been declared at the acquisition cost," Lokesh told ANI here.

He said that the net assets of Naidu is Rs 387.1 lakhs, while that of his wife Nara Bhuvaneawari is Rs 3,958.10 lakhs.

His own net assets, according to Lokesh, are Rs 1,900.30 lakhs and that of his wife is Rs 1,159.39 lakhs.

Lokesh also disclosed the total assets of Nara Devansh to be Rs 1,942.16 lakhs and that of Nirvana Holdings Pvt Ltd -- a firm owned by the family -- as Rs 910.96 lakhs.

Lokesh said that the failure of the YSRCP in proving any links of TDP with the alleged insider trading and acquiring lands through benami, even after completion of nine months period, "meant that they had done nothing wrong".

"The saddest part is that the person making the allegations has 11 chargesheets on him. CBI has clearly stated that he has stolen Rs 43,000 crore from the state. Why are they not responding? Why do you not declare the assets like us? At the acquisition price, just like us," he added.

Asked about the IT raids on people close to TDP, he reiterated that nothing has been proven against the former personal secretary of Naidu. (ANI)

