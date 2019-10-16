Narendra-Devendra formula has been super-hit: PM

Panvel (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Asserting that Maharashtra has reached new heights of development under the BJP-Shiv Sena rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded performance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the last five years and said "formula of Narendra and Devendra has been super-hit in the last five years".

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said when he and Fadnavis stand together, the number does not become two but 11.

"In the time to come, it (the formula will) take Maharashtra to the new heights of development. When Narendra and Devendra stand together then 1+1 becomes 11 and not two," he said.

Accusing Congress and Nationalist Congress Party of corruption in the real estate sector during their rule in the state, he said that BJP policy is clear that mafia will not be "forgiven" and will be "cleared".

"Before 2014, the relation that was there between the underworld and builder mafia in the real estate sector, things that were done, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders have not been able to wash away those stains till now," Modi said.



"Today the enforcement of laws like Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) has strengthened the trust between customers and home builders. Maharashtra has benefited immensely from this. Rural Ikakas adjoining Mumbai has occurred. Our policy is clear that the mafia will not be forgiven, but the mafia will be cleared," he added.

Modi said that the whole Konkan region of the state will become a pillar for economy of New India.

"Modern infrastructure worth lakhs of crores will provide better facilities, business and new employment opportunities once they are completed. The whole Konkan region will become a pillar for the new economy of New India," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government's aim was to ensure progress of the poor people and ensure their dignity.

"Here in Panvel, work is going on to built two lakh concrete houses for the slum-dwellers. Our main target is to ensure that the progress of poor people and their dignity go up hand-in-hand," he said.

He also said the government has made it easier of the fishermen to get bank loans easily and was working to boost fish production.

"We have formed a separate department for fisheries. The government has also ensured that the fishermen get bank loans easily and their boats get modernized," he added.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting the October 21 assembly polls together. (ANI)