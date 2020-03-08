Narendra Modi government has worked for women empowerment: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has, through its women-centric schemes, worked for their empowerment in the last five and a half years.

"To promote and project women empowerment, International Women's Day is being observed all over the world. The Narendra Modi-led government, in its five and a half year tenure, has constructed around 10 crore toilets for women," Reddy told reporters.

"Along with that we have allotted an LPG Cylinder to every house. Around 11 crore LPG cylinders were distributed across the country. Similarly 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program has started. In the Army and Navy, women are being given opportunities," he added.

The International Women's day is observed every year on March 8. (ANI)