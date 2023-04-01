Narendra Modi is PM because Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru established democracy in country: CM Gehlot

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and said that the Congress leader was not given a chance to speak (in the Parliament) to present his case.

Gehlot said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister today because MK Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru established democracy in India.

"Today PM Modi is the PM because Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru established democracy in the country 75 yrs ago. BJP is misusing the ED and CBI and all other central institutions. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification was planned by them. PM did not answer any of Rahul Gandhi's questions. No one gave him (Rahul Gandhi) chance to speak," Gehlot alleged.

Earlier on Friday, Gehlot hit out at the Centre for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing to two years in a criminal defamation case, and said he raised the Adani issue and they pushed him out of the Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the Adani issue, and the government should answer in Parliament but they didn't. Instead of answering his question, they pushed him out of the Parliament: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said in Ajmer.



Where is the country heading? Democracy is in danger. ED, IT and CBI raids are ongoing. The judiciary is under pressure. How long will this go on? CM said.

"It affects the country, it affects democracy and it affects Constitution. So, citizens should understand that the situation in the country is a matter of concern," Rajasthan CM said.

Notably, on March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

After being convicted by the court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The sentence of two-year imprisonment has been suspended for 30 days before which Rahul Gandhi has to appeal against the conviction.

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha has been one in a series of flashpoints between the Congress party and the ruling BJP, uniting the opposition parties who have been accusing the Centre of diverting attention from the Adani issue. (ANI)

