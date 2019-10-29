Narendra Singh Tomar, Avinash Khanna central observers for BJP legislative party meet tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna have been appointed as central observers for the BJP legislative party meeting to be held tomorrow in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that a legislative party meeting will be held on Wednesday at around 1 pm.

The meeting comes amid a tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is demanding that power be shared between the two parties for 2.5 years each.

The BJP, on the other hand, is consistent on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next chief minister of the state.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288 member assembly. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

