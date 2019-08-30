Nation facing economic crisis, Govt not doing enough: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the Centre saying the country is suffering from an economic crisis and the government is not doing enough to bring back the economy on track.

Speaking to media here, Gehlot said, "There is an economic crisis in the country these days. The government has failed to understand what needs to be done, they are not doing enough to handle the situation. They have to think about what needs to be done to bring back the economy on track."

"We have come across reports of farmer suicides and now traders, businessmen are committing suicides as well. Many have lost jobs in the auto sector recently. A popular biscuit company had to dismiss its employees because GST was imposed on it," he added.

The chief minister further asserted that loss of jobs has led to a law and order crisis. He said, "Now jobs are lost and this is also leading to lawlessness. The government has to think on this," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the Centre is using investigative agencies Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to create fear among businessmen, traders and bureaucrats.

Hitting out at Prime minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said that "Modi is a very good orator and people have been misled by that. Jobs are gone and in the future people will understand the failure of this government." (ANI)