Nation remembers 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th death anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Going down the memory lane, people from different walks of life fondly remembered former President Dr. Kalam">APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', on his fourth death anniversary on Saturday.

Born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam specialised in Aeronautical Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology. After having a successful career as an aerospace scientist, he went on to become the 11th President of India (2002-2007). He was fondly called 'People's President' by many for his friendly approach towards people.

Dr Kalam was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through networking of multiple institutions. He was the Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development from July 1992 to December 1999.

He received honorary doctorates from 30 universities and institutions. He has been awarded the coveted civilian awards - Padma Bhushan (1981) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) and the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna (1997). Among his literary works include "Wings of Fire", "India 2020 - A Vision for the New Millennium", "My journey" and "Ignited Minds - Unleashing the power within India".

Paying homage to Dr Kalam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Tributes to our former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Kalam">APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his punyatithi. He was an outstanding scientist and a great motivator whose teachings has inspired millions of lives. Nation can never forget his monumental contribution in the field of science & technology."

A post on the official Twitter handle of BJP read, "Our humble tribute to the 'Missile Man', former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam whose life continues to inspire millions of youth."

Congress also remembered the former President on his death anniversary and tweeted, "Dr. Kalam">APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the Missile Man of India, played pivotal roles in INCOSPAR, ISRO, DRDO & the missile program from 1960 to 1999. He served as the 11th President & was awarded the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan. We remember him on his death anniversary."

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army said Dr Kalam "shall continue to inspire us."

"Indian Army salutes Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Former President and The Missile Man on his death anniversary. You shall continue to inspire us & shall keep igniting our minds," read a post on the official page of the Indian Army.

"#missileman" and "#APJAbdulKalam" have been trending since morning on Twitter.

Amul India too paid tribute to Dr Kalam with catchy phrases like 'Qayamat se Kalaamat tak' and 'Kalaam, Aaj aur Kal'.

Hailing Kalam as a "complete Indian", a netizen wrote, "The complete Indian... One who was born in India... One who studied and graduated in India... One who served the country... One who died in India #APJAbdulKalam sir.... You are still alive in our hearts. We love you sir. You are an inspiration to millions of hearts," the user tweeted.

Another one added, "People's President, inspiration to the youth and teacher to millions...!!! Tributes to our #missileman Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 4th death anniversary"

Kalam, 83, passed away on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

(ANI)

