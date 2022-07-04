Nation wouldn't be in turmoil had PM, Home Minister appealed for peace: Baghel

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Centre on Monday over Nupur Sharma's statements and said that the turmoil across the country could be avoided if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah appealed for peace.

"The whole country's environment was disrupted due to a statement by BJP's Nupur Sharma. Had PM and HM appealed for peace in an address to the nation, as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot repeatedly said, the country wouldn't have been in turmoil," said Baghel.

He also jibed at BJP-ruled states and said that there haven't been proceedings in a single state where BJP was in power.

"Now target won't be Maharashtra, all ED, CBI, IT offices will become active in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan or southern states. In the last 8 years of the Modi government, there haven't been proceedings on a single BJP state. This is a misuse of government agencies," he added.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's statements came amid his interaction with locals in Koriya district, Baikunthpur as part of his 'Bhaint Mulakat' campaign.

Last month, Sharma allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

Protests had also erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by Sharma and Jindal.

The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from around the world. (ANI)