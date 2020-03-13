National Conference welcomes govt order to revoke Farooq Abdullah's detention

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): National Conference leader Davinder Rana called the imposition of Public Safety Act (PSA) on Farooq Abdullah as 'a wrong decision' and welcomed the government's decision to revoke it. He also called for the release of all other detainees booked under the Act.

"Imposing Public Safety Act (PSA) on Dr Farooq Abdullah was a wrong decision. I welcome the decision to revoke it. All other political detainees should also be released so that the voice of Jammu and Kashmir can reach everywhere," he told ANI.

Earlier today, the government issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several leaders, including Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, have been also put under house arrest. (ANI)

