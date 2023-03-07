National Executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress concludes with resolution of "Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo"

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The three-day National Executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) concluded with the resolution of "Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo" on Monday, a statement said.

The national executive meeting of IYC was organized in Bengaluru.

In the meeting, all the members of the National Executive of the IYC and all the State Presidents were present under the leadership of IYC President Srinivas BV and IYC In-charge Krishna Allavaru.

According to the statement, on the first day the Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Salim Ahmed, the Vice President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Suraj Hegde, Karnataka MLA and former State Government Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, AICC In-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior Congress leader from Karnataka state and current MLA KJ George, former IAS officer and In-charge of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Control Room, Shashikant Senthil, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, DK Shivkumar, Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad and on the third day Priyank Kharge, In-charge of the media department of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and National Chairman of Jawahar Bal Manch GV Hari addressed all the colleagues present in the meeting.

In the three-day National Executive meeting, there was deep contemplation and discussion on many subjects.

The meeting started with the flag hoisting program and Vande Mataram song.

After this Srinivas BV and Krishna Allavaru also addressed all the people present.



Major programs of the organization like "Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo, "Youth Connect Program", "Ek Booth Paanch Youth", and Election Management Program in connection with the upcoming assembly elections were discussed.

Along with this, the country's declining economy, rising inflation and unemployment, hatred and violence and other burning problems were also discussed in the three-day executive meeting and the future strategy was decided.

According to the statement, in the national executive meeting of the IYC, many main resolutions were passed from the point of view of the organization and the burning issues of the country, in which the main issue was to connect the youth in every booth of the country and to spread the message of the Congress party to every corner of the country. All the members passed this resolution unanimously.

DK Shivkumar said, "The leaders of the Congress party have sacrificed power and considered serving the country as their religion, this is the ideology of the Congress and this is also the ideology of the country. Corruption is increasing day by day under BJP rule in Karnataka, people are suffering, Congress party will form government in Karnataka in the coming days and will work for the welfare of the people."

Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "The upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka are very important and the Congress party will win this election with full majority."

Priyank Kharge said, "The youth of the state and of the country are suffering from unemployment and the BJP government is engrossed in corruption, only the Congress party can provide employment to the youth of the country and rid the people of these corrupt policies."

Srinivas BV said, "After the discussion in the three-day meeting, the IYC has resolved that in the upcoming assembly elections, the message of the Congress party has to be conveyed to the masses and at the same time the youth has to be connected till the last booth of the country."

"The BJP and the Central Government are scared of the popularity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, that's why his words are removed in the Parliament, but the people of the country have united against hatred, they have decided to walk on the path of love," he added.

Krishna Allavaru said, "Unity in diversity is the identity of India. To preserve this identity, Rahul Gandhi ji started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Youth Congress, in the meeting of the National Executive, have resolved to spread this message to the people across the country through various mediums." (ANI)

