National Executive meeting of JD (U) to be held on June 9

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Executive Meeting of the Janta Dal United JD (U) party leaders will held on June 9 under the chairmanship of JD (U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

JD(U) National Secretary Ravinder Singh said that the membership of a party lasts for three years. The members were inducted on June 5, 2016, and now on June 9, a meeting will be held to induct the members for the next three years. The final decision on the selection of the members will be done by July 9.

The state president of JDU in Bihar Vashishtha Narayan Singh has directed every MLA, MP, MLC, office bearers and national, state and village level officials of the party to initiate the process of induction into the party by June 8. (ANI)

