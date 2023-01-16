National Executive: Political and welcome resolutions, and one to thank PM Modi for welfare schemes to be key takeaways

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday chaired a meeting of office bearers at the party headquarters in the national capital. In the discussions that followed, the BJP president received feedback on the roles and responsibilities given to central ministers in 160 Lok Sabha seats where the party is not on a strong footing.

The meeting coincided with the two-day meeting of the National Executive, one of the key decision-making bodies of the BJP, which kicks off in the Capital later on Monday.

Accoording to a top BJP source, a political proposal, congratulatory proposal, a proposal of thanksgiving on the welfare schemes for the poor, and a statement on the achievements of the central government will be the key takeaways of the National Executive.

The National Executive will also take up the compilation of data from the level of the 'panna ramukh' to the national president.

Meanwhile, at Monday's meeting, a discussion was also held on a strategy to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (an interavtive event with board examinees) a success.

Also figuirng in Monday's discussions was the 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio address by Prime Minister Modi where he raises of public concern. The attendees at the meeting weighed on ways to ensure the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme reaches a wider audience and encourage public participation.

Also, at the meeting of office bearers, there was a discussion about making the ongoing events around India's G20 Presidency across the country a success through maximum public participation.

It was an eco-friendly meeting on Monday, with the nameplates made of jute and Millet (khichdi) served as food.

The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP is being held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.



At the two-day National Executive, the BJP will focus on fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the public while the social security of Muslim women will also figure in the deliberations.

BJP workers will welcome PM Modi by virtue of a roadshow that he will hold at the Parliament Street later on Monday.

Talks in the National Executive will essentially centre on the Assembly elections in nine states this year, BJP's 'Pravas Yojna' for weak Lok Sabha seats, and the strengthening of booth-level teams. Political, economic, and international proposals will also be discussed, informed party sources.

This meeting will also finalise the BJP's future course of action with the an eye on the upcominhg electoral battles, they added.

Further, according to sources, the party's brains trust will chalk out individual strategies for each of the poll-bound states as well as hold a comprehensive discussion on a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Top leaders many also be entrusted with big responsibilities in the poll-bound states, sources further informed.

The National Executive will be the BJP's first big meeting since the landslide win in Gujarat last year.

The roadshow to welcome PM Modi will be held from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.

Giant hoardings and cutouts have been put up by party cadres across the national capital ahead of the roadshow.

While campaigning for the Gujarat polls last year, PM Modi had organised several roadshows, cutting across key constituencies of the state.

The roadshows drew a massive response from the public. (ANI)

