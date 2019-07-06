National Herald case: Swamy seeks adjournment, next hearing on August 30

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case on Friday sought adjournment during the hearing at Rouse Avenue Court.

The case will be next heard on August 30.

Swamy, who was to be cross-examined by the lawyer of Congress leaders today, sought adjournment as the BJP has issued whip in the Rajya Sabha for the Budget session till the Parliament is in session.

On April 27, the court deferred the hearing in the National Herald case to July 5 after Swamy and counsel for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other accused sought an adjournment.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer RS Cheema had put 18 questions to Swamy on February 4 in the partly held cross-examination in the court of the ACMM. The ACMM's court was recently shifted from Patiala House to the newly constructed Rouse Avenue court complex.

Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the two Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)

