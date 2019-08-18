Working president of BJP JP Nadda speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday.
National president of BJP will be elected before Dec 31: JP Nadda

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP will elect its national president before December 31, said the party's working president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.
"In September, elections will be held on 8 lakh booths. In October, Mandal elections will be held, and in November Zila elections will be held. By December 15 elections in all states will be over. Before December 31, the elections for national president of BJP will be completed," said Nadda.
He said the BJP is the only party that conducts internal elections in a democratic way.
"BJP is the only party that conducts its internal election in a democratic way. It is the only party where someone like Narendra Modi who comes from a humble background can become the Prime Minister and someone like Amit Shah can become the national president. Other parties worry about their sons and daughters," said Nadda.
Remembering India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on this occasion, he said, "Sardar Patel shattered the nefarious intentions of Nizam. Today, when we are remembering Sardar Patel, how much peace his soul must be feeling that Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have abrogated Article 370."
"The nation will progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while BJP as the party will grow under the leadership of Amit Shah," he added.
The elections for the organisational posts in the BJP will begin on September 11. The booth president and youth committee elections will be held from September 11 to 30.
The Mandal presidents will be elected between October 11 and 31. The district presidents and state executive members will be elected between November 11 and 30. The State presidents and the national executive members will be elected between December 1 and 15. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:10 IST

