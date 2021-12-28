National security calls for realistic approach, not jingoism: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): Highlighting the border issues with India and China, Congress MP and former union minister Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the national security approach should be based on realism and not with jingoism.

During the launch of his book "10 Flashpoints 20 Years", Tewari said, "You either increase the defence budget exponentially or bring down the security threat. India was in a serious situation as far as security was concerned. The issue will need to be settled with China. It can be done with a sense of realism and with humility and not with a sense of jingoism."



The book of Sri Anandpur Sahib MP and former union minister was released by former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik at an event here.



Speaking on the occasion, General Malik said that India was no way close to China in terms of "comprehensive power", which not only meant military power but economic power as well.

He said that China always had an ill intention and he agreed with Tewari that the Chinese disengage only to reconsolidate and India needed to always remain alert and vigilant.

"India's defence and security record was more positive than negative. For this, credit goes less to the politicians and more to those who executed the political aim at the operational level," said the former Chief of Army Staff.

At the same time, Gen Malik advised politicians saying that they should keep the army away from their politics.

Gen Malik also agreed with Tewari's observations in the book that India should have given a kinetic response to Pakistan in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (ANI)

