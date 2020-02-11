Nationalism means working for betterment of citizens: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Nationalism means working for the betterment of citizens, said AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who is leading against BJP's Ravi Negi by over 3,000 votes after 13 rounds of counting from Patparganj seat, said: "Nationalism means working for the betterment of citizens."

As per the details on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI), the AAP had won three seats and was leading on 60 seats at 3.32 pm. BJP is leading on seven seats.

"I am happy to be an MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency again. The BJP tried to do politics of hate but the people of Delhi chose a government that works for the people," he told media persons.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)