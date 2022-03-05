Nationalism should be the priority in politics, not 'Pariwarwad': BJP leader Aparna Yadav

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Ahead of the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav on Saturday said that nationalism should be the priority in politics and not 'pariwarwad'.

"Nationalism should be the priority, Pariwadwad should not be in politics. Right now, every youth is with the nation and women also plays an important part in shaping the view of the society," Aparna told ANI on being asked that in this Assembly election, on the one hand, it is her family and on the other, it's her party.

Aparna Yadav who recently joined BJP is Samajwadi Party patron and Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law.



She has expressed that in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it is not a BJP wave but a tsunami and BJP is forming the government with a thumping majority.

However, talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on Friday, she said, "When we talk about Varanasi then we think of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in UP, we think of Yogi. PM Modi's roadshow shows that he worked hard in Varanasi and it is evident. With a full majority, BJP will form the government."

Aparna also pitched that 'mafia raj' has reigned in Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

UP will set to cast vote in the final phase of assembly elections on March 7 and counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

