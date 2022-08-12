"Natural alliance, not deal", Tejashwi on Mahagathbandhan with JD(U)

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday called the recent tie-up of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with Mahagathbandhan "a natural alliance and not a deal", and also claimed that Bihar will be the largest government jobs providing state within a month.

Speaking to the reporters in the national capital where he reached on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to meet his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi said, "It's a natural alliance, not a deal. This is the real 'Mahagathbandhan' which was formed by Lalu Yadav Ji and Nitish Kumar. We welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision and came together."

Talking about the timeline of the fulfilment of his promises of providing jobs to the youth of the state, the Deputy CM said that it will only be done after the trust vote in the Assembly.

"We do not do BJP-style politics that we will threaten and buy the leaders. We will provide jobs, let the trust vote be over. We are very serious about this issue. Within one month, you will see that Bihar will be the single-largest job-giving state in government jobs," he said.



Meanwhile, soon after being sworn in as the Deputy of Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, Tejashwi assured that the new government will address unemployment and poverty on a priority.

Speaking to mediapersons Yadav stressed that the Chief Minister felt the pain of the poor.

"Bihar did what the country needs to do. We have shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and the youth. We will give bumper jobs within one month to poor and youth, it'll be something so grand that it has never happened before," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

He also highlighted his confidence in the Mahagathbandhan and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be cornered as the opposition in Vidhan Sabha.

"Mahagathbandhan is so strong that BJP would be only one left for Opposition in Vidhan Sabha... The difficult decision taken by CM Nitish Kumar is a decision which was needed. Communal tensions were being spread by BJP, they were trying to kill regional parties," he added. (ANI)

