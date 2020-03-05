Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to father Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tribute to his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary.

A music festival was also organised at the event.

The Chief Minister was seen offering prayers.

On being asked about his strategies on carrying forward the legacy of his father, Patnaik said, "I shall make Pranab Prasad Das, the organisation Secretary of the Biju Janta Dal. He had really worked hard in the 2014 election and in the by-election."

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was re-elected as the president Of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the eighth term. The announcement was made at the state council meeting of BJD in Bhubaneswar after the conclusion of the organizational election process. (ANI)