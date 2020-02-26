Naveen Patnaik re-elected BJD's president for 8th term

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday was re-elected as the president Of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the eighth term.

The announcement was made at the state council meeting of BJD in Bhubaneswar after the conclusion of the organizational election process.

"The Biju Janata Dal doesn't fight elections to win or lose but we fight to win the love of the people and to serve them. Biju babu had said that you must not think to form the government but you must think about serving the people," said Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik had filed his nomination on February 23 for the post of party president and he was the only candidate in the fray.

BJD's organisational election started from December 27 last year and got completed in five phases, with the announcement of the State President and State Executive on Wednesday.