Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID-19 situation in Odisha, directs police to ensure uninterrupted movement of agriculture products

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in the state with the concerned government officials and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking during a high-level review meeting here, Patnaik said: "I am pleased to see that with all our combined efforts, we are able to level the coronavirus statistics, which is gradually reducing. It is a very good sign for all of us."

He asked officials to ensure that flow of essential and non-essential commodities in the state continues.

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed the police to allow uninterrupted movement of agriculture products and asked the DGP to strictly monitor and deal with the domestic violence cases during the lockdown period.

As per the State Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha has 56 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 18 are cured and tested negative, while one elderly patient succumbed to the infection. (ANI)