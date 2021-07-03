Navjot Kaur slams Sukhbir Singh Badal over remarks on Navjot Singh Sidhu's alleged unpaid electricity bills

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 3 (ANI): Former Punjab minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his remark on unpaid electricity bills of her husband and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to ANI, Kaur said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu has devoted everything for the betterment of the people of Punjab. He has given Rs 25,00,000 when the crops of farmers were burnt. He gave Rs 1.30 crore for greenery, he gave Rs 2,50,000 to three patients in Apollo. Not even this, he had given Rs 2.5 lakh for the electricity bill to the family of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

"Whenever people are in need, Navjot Singh Sidhu always thinks about them, but Sukhbir Badal, you take money out of people's pockets," she added.



Accusing Badal of getting medical treatment over government expenses and said, "The people of your family have got money for treatment, but we get treated with our own money, if we have travelled anywhere in the ship, then we have gone with our own money, not like you who take advantage of government's money."

This followed remarks by Sukhbir Badal over reports that stated Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owes over Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bills for eight months to the state power utility.

However, the Power Department of Amritsar has said that they are not aware of the issue so far.

"I'm not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We will investigate the issue," said Chief Engineer, Power Department, Amritsar. (ANI)

