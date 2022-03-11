Navjot Sidhu shows high spirit post-poll verdict, says his goal is Punjab's development

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): A day after Congresss' humiliating performance in Punjab Assembly elections, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that his goal is the development of Punjab and the one who loves Punjab doesn't care about of election results.

"My goal is the development of Punjab. I was standing in support of Punjab and will keep doing it. One who loves Punjab doesn't care about victory or defeat," said Sidhu who lost the polls from Amritsar East seat.

AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes on the Amritsar East Assembly seat in Punjab.



Accepting the verdict as Congress failed to retain power in the state, Sidhu said, " Voice of people is the voice of God."

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win only one seat.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

