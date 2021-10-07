Navjot Singh Sidhu en route to Lakhimpur Kheri detained at Haryana-UP border

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri along with party workers and supporters, was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur on Thursday.

Sidhu, along with others, has been detained at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) - Saharanpur (UP) border.

Speaking to media persons before the detention, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "Why has the government not arrested Ashish Mishra? Is the Minister's son above the law? Arrest Mishra. You (Uttar Pradesh government) are not taking action against him who ran over farmers. And, you are teaching us law. You have set Mishra free and stopping MLAs and MPs. We will not tolerate the dictatorship. we are soldiers of Rahul Gandhi."





As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

