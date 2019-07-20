Navjot Singh Sidhu no longer a Punjab Minister; CM, Governor both accept resignation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu is formally out of Punjab Cabinet with both Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Governor VPS Badnore accepting his one-line resignation.

Within hours of the resignation letter being forwarded to him by the Chief Minister, the Governor conveyed his acceptance of the same.

The Power portfolio will, for the time being, remain with the Chief Minister, an official spokesperson said.

Sidhu, who was given Power and New and Renewable Energy Resources ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle in June had sent his resignation to Captain Amarinder on July 15.

The Chief Minister had earlier, in Delhi said he would see the resignation letter, which was received at his Chandigarh residence in his absence, and take a decision. The letter, however, was just a single sentence tendering Sidhu's resignation, with no explanation or elaboration, said the spokesperson.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh. It had remained unclear as to why the resignation was not sent to Singh in the past one month.

Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.

The rift was further widened during the general elections when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of having had a hand in denying ticket to her from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.

On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped off the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry by the Chief Minister after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Punjab state. (ANI)

