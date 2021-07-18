Navjot Singh Sidhu to head Punjab Congress, 4 working presidents to be appointed: Sources

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid heightened political buzz about possible organisational changes in the Punjab Congress, the sources on Saturday said that the rift in the state unit of the party would be resolved soon and Navjot Singh Sidhu would take over as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

While Navjot Singh Sidhu will head the Punjab unit of the party, 4 working presidents will be appointed with him, the sources said.

Speaking to ANI over Sidhu taking charge as the PPCC president, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said: "I think the situation is good. He is my friend. Even he is not aware when will the announcement take place."

Earlier on Saturday, Sidhu met state party Chief Sunil Jakhar at the latter's residence in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Mohali.

Rawat had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week met Sonia Gandhi.

After the meeting, Rawat reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis do not want to experiment with their political leadership."

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. (ANI)