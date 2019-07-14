Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File Photo)
Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation a drama from king of theatrics: Punjab ministers

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:36 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): While terming Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation a 'drama from the king of theatrics', Punjab Cabinet Ministers Brahm Mohindra and Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday urged the Congress leader to show some dignity and decorum in his actions.
"This is nothing but drama from the king of theatrics. If he had to resign, he should have followed the protocol and sent it directly to the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," the ministers said in a statement.
This comes after the Punjab minister tweeted about his resignation sent to Congress President Rahul Gandhi last month and his subsequent remark that he would send his formal papers to the Punjab Chief Minister.
"Whether Sidhu was so dumb that he didn't know the cabinet minister post was not a party post and his resignation could not be accepted by the Congress president?" quipped the ministers.
Taking a jibe at Sidhu, the ministers asked, "As per his tweet, he had sent the so-called resignation to the Congress president on 10th June. Why did it take him 34 days to announce it on Twitter? Since when Twitter has become a platform for appointment and resignations?"
"Sidhu had kept the functioning of the power department in limbo for almost 40 days by not taking over the new portfolio allocated to him by the Chief Minister. He did not even take cognisance of the fact that it was such a crucial time for the power sector, with power being vital for paddy sowing. Clearly, Navjot Sidhu did not care about the detrimental effect of his actions," the ministers added.
The ministers also urged Sindhu to take any further action keeping its repercussions in mind considering not just his welfare, but people and the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:25 IST

Rajsamand: Four persons including woman detained in connection...

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Four persons including a woman were detained on Sunday in the case where Head Constable Gani Mohammad was brutally beaten to death by some unknown miscreants when he was investigating a land dispute here at Bhim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:21 IST

Siddaramaiah holds meeting with rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah met Congress leader and rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy, hours after he held a meeting with party MLAs at Taj Vivanta here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:06 IST

Ramlal congratulates BL Santhosh for his elevation as general...

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): RSS leader Ramlal on Sunday congratulated BL Santhosh, who has been promoted as national general secretary, organisation, by BJP president Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:04 IST

Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited Kendrapara's district to campaign for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra for the upcoming Patkura Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:04 IST

TDP will become 'empty of MLAs' just like Cong: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that just like Congress even the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would soon become "empty of MLAs" as many leaders are willing to join the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:50 IST

J-K: Terrorists kill NC leader's PSO; Omar Abdullah condemns attack

Anantnag (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Syed Taueer Ahmed's personal security officer (PSO) was shot dead by terrorists in Hiller area of Anantnag on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:50 IST

Cong likely to decide LoP in Goa Assembly in next 2 days: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress is likely to decide the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Goa Assembly within the next two days, former state chief minister Digambar Kamat said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:40 IST

Rajasthan: FIR lodged against six policemen for gang-raping...

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): An FIR was registered against six policemen including SHO Ranvir Singh here on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping and harassing a woman. The victim's brother-in-law also allegedly died in the police custody on July 6.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:39 IST

Man accused of murdering friend arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested a man accused of murdering his friend following a tiff over some minor argument. The incident took place at Virar area on Thursday night and the accused was arrested within 12 hours after he went at large.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:37 IST

Kerala Police issue lookout notice against 8 SFI members in...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): Kerala Police on Sunday issued lookout notices against eight members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) who are accused of attempting to murder another SFI activist Akhil at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:05 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of Jan Sangh workers in AP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday washed the feet of Jan Sangh workers here during the BJP's membership drive programme here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:03 IST

West Bengal: 13 cattle smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 13 cattle smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday night as part of its operation to check the menace.

Read More
iocl