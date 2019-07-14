Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation a drama from king of theatrics: Punjab ministers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): While terming Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation a 'drama from the king of theatrics', Punjab Cabinet Ministers Brahm Mohindra and Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday urged the Congress leader to show some dignity and decorum in his actions.

"This is nothing but drama from the king of theatrics. If he had to resign, he should have followed the protocol and sent it directly to the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," the ministers said in a statement.

This comes after the Punjab minister tweeted about his resignation sent to Congress President Rahul Gandhi last month and his subsequent remark that he would send his formal papers to the Punjab Chief Minister.

"Whether Sidhu was so dumb that he didn't know the cabinet minister post was not a party post and his resignation could not be accepted by the Congress president?" quipped the ministers.

Taking a jibe at Sidhu, the ministers asked, "As per his tweet, he had sent the so-called resignation to the Congress president on 10th June. Why did it take him 34 days to announce it on Twitter? Since when Twitter has become a platform for appointment and resignations?"

"Sidhu had kept the functioning of the power department in limbo for almost 40 days by not taking over the new portfolio allocated to him by the Chief Minister. He did not even take cognisance of the fact that it was such a crucial time for the power sector, with power being vital for paddy sowing. Clearly, Navjot Sidhu did not care about the detrimental effect of his actions," the ministers added.

The ministers also urged Sindhu to take any further action keeping its repercussions in mind considering not just his welfare, but people and the state. (ANI)

