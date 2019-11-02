Navjot Kaur Sidhu speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Saturday.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Saturday.

Navjot Singh will attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor after getting clearances, says wife

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur corridor if he gets requisite clearances from the concerned authorities, said his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu here on Saturday.
She said the former cricketer has received a special invitation from the office of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the event to be held on November 9.
"Navjot Singh Sidhu has applied for necessary clearances as he has received a special invitation from the office of Pakistan PM Imran Khan to attend the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor," she told the reporters.
"Imran has said Sidhu's presence is important since he had requested for this corridor. If he gets the required clearances and permissions, he will certainly go," she added.
"If our ties with Pakistan deepen after the inauguration of Kartapru corridor, then Attari border will also be opened, which is our next wish. If he gets permission from the Chief Minister and the Foreign Ministry, he will definitely attend the event," said Kaur.
Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit to Pakistan in 2018 had drawn criticism from some quarters in India after he hugged the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan.

He had earlier attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor but has not been included in the Congress delegation, which will be visiting the gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9.
Last month, India and Pakistan signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:37 IST

J-K: Security forces nab 1 LeT terrorist in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and Ammunition have been recovered.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Delhi: Missing 6-year-old boy found dead near his house

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A missing 6-year-old boy was found dead near his house in New Gautam Colony in Delhi on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:35 IST

Congress, JD-S accuse BJP of poaching MLAs after purported video surfaces

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After a purported video of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa surfaced, Congress and JD-S on Saturday accused the BJP of having misused government agencies for allegedly poaching their MLAs in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:35 IST

Court allows ED to record Christian Michel's statement in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A special court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record the statement of Christian Michel, who is an accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:32 IST

Cong calls meeting of Opposition parties seeking support for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Congress has called a meeting of opposition parties on Monday seeking their support on its 10-day nationwide agitation targeting the Central government over the issues of "economic slowdown, agrarian distress, unemployment & the proposed Regional Comprehensive Econo

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:30 IST

Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti' leaders meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Leaders of 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) including Ramdas Athawale, Mahadev Jankar and Vinayak Mete on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the ongoing issues on government formation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:26 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court takes cognizance on ED...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Taking cognizance on a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special court on Saturday issued production warrant for businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:13 IST

Delhi may receive rainfall after Nov 6: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that national capital may receive rainfall after November 6 increase in the wind speed in the region, bringing some relief from the hazardous air quality.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:09 IST

T20 match: SDMC intensify anti-pollution measures around Arun...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Just a day ahead of first India- Bangladesh T20i on Sunday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials took stock of the pollution mitigation measures near Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:01 IST

'Singing cop' Nagamallu diverts water from waterlogged area to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A traffic inspector, Nagamallu who has also earned a reputation as the 'singing cop', recently took a social responsibility and diverted water from a waterlogged area to make way for the commuters and vehicles, while being on duty.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:51 IST

Panchkula court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet,...

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A local court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 others in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:47 IST

SC to consider EPCA report on air pollution on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday consider a report by Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority on related to air pollution.

Read More
iocl