Navprabhat refuses to take charge of Cong Manifesto Committee's chairman for upcoming U'khand polls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Minister Navprabhat, who has been made the chairman of the manifesto committee and also a member of the core committee and the coordination committee of State Congress, has refused to take the post announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Navprabhat said that he has informed Congress state in-charge, Devendra Yadav, about his decision.

"I told the state in-charge that I had been President of this committee 3 times, this time this honour is too much. I urged him to reverse this order at his end. I will never compromise my dignity," he said.



The Congress on Thursday appointed Ganesh Godiyal as president of the State Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Pritam Singh who has been made the new CLP leader.



Former state chief minister Harish Rawat has been made the Campaign Committee chief for Uttarakhand, where assembly polls are scheduled to take place early next year, the party said in a statement. (ANI)

