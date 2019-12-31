Nawab Malik backs Priyanka over her "saffron" remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): National Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her 'Saffron' remark targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking to ANI, Malik said, "Yogi Adityanath should look at his history. No one becomes a Yogi by wearing saffron. For becoming a yogi one has to work for the welfare of the people. They should have a big heart."

The statement from the NCP leader came just a day after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister slammed Vadra on Twitter saying, "Whosoever creates hurdle in the path of people's works being done by a sanyasi has to face the punishment. What will they understand the meaning of people's service, who have got the politics in legacy and indulge in appeasement by forgetting the nation."

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Priyanka had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark. "Yogi Ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," Gandhi had stated. (ANI)

