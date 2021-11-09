Nawab Malik has dealings with people from underworld convicted in Mumbai blasts, says Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged that NCP minister Nawab Malik had 'underworld links' with 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convicts.

"Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the underworld people convicted in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case at rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) law?" asked Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference today.

"You are doing business with conspirators behind dealings. I have found six properties and out of those, four have a direct 100 per cent underworld link. I will give these documents proving this to the competent authority for inquiry. Also, I will give these documents to NCP chief Sharad Pawar ji. Pawar saheb should become aware of what his ministers have done," he said.



On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions took place in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring over 713 others. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don and India's 'most wanted' fugitive.

Malik has been opposed by the BJP following his continuous war of words with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Reportedly, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drug case on January 13 this year. The case has come into light amid the war of words between Mailk and Sameer Wankhede. (ANI)

