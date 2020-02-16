'Nayak 2 is Back Again' -Filmy poster at the venue of Kerjiwal's swearing-in

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi government at the Ramlila Maidan here, creative posters have cropped up in support of the Aam Admi party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to take oath as chief minister for the third consecutive time.

"Nayak 2 is Back Again", read a banner which sports a photograph of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor the main lead in the film on the left and Arvind Kejriwal wearing Aam Aadmi Party's cap on the right.

The poster references 2001 Hindi political thriller 'Nayak', a remake of Tamil film Mudhalvan (1999) in which Kapoor plays a reporter who becomes chief minister of Maharashtra for a day and strives to eliminate corruption.

Kejriwal is scheduled to take oath along with other ministers at 10 am at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan.

AAP winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, the party nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the second successive election. (ANI)

