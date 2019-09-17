Nazi Nazi Nazi: Karti Chidambaram on Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Nazi, Nazi, Nazi- Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in jail took to Twitter on Tuesday with this post after reports of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah being booked under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

While tagging a news report about Abdullah's arrest, Karti tweeted, "Nazi Nazi Nazi".

Reports of Abdullah being booked under the PSA came on Monday when the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking his release.

PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years.

Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government revoked the special Constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and various local leaders were taken into custody following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

On P Chidambaram's 74th birthday on Monday, Karti had written a letter to his father apprising him of current affairs while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government stating that "no 56!!! can stop" him.

"You are turning 74 today and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing; your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us," Karti wrote in the letter.

He added, "I am glad I got to see you and know that your spirits are high despite everything."

Chidambaram is facing probe in the INX media case by both the ED and the CBI. (ANI)

