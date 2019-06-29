Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh. File photo/ANI
Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh. File photo/ANI

NC, Congress uses special status to J-K as per their convenience: Jitendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:03 IST

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): National Conference (NC) and the Congress party have used the special status to Jammu and Kashmir as per their convenience, said Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday.
"This special status is an alibi created by the National Conference and Congress. When it suits them they are special, when it does not they aren't. During the blackest era of independent India, during the Emergency, when the term of the state assemblies was extended to six years, the then chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, promptly adopted this legislation, without caring for special status. But just three years later, when it was reversed by the Morarji government, Abdullah again became special and refused. As a result, even after 40 years today, J&K is the only state whose assembly has a six-year term," Singh told ANI here.
Singh also blamed NC for changing their stands as per their needs. "When it suits them they become faithful to the Constitution of India, when it doesn't they become special. It was Sheikh Abdullah who was put behind bars in Kodaikanal in 1953, by the then Congress government, till then he was talking about Kashmir being an integral part of India. Suddenly he started speaking about the referendum, plebiscite, will of people to live with India and Pakistan etc. When he was restored back to the seat of power in 1975, he again started swearing by Kashmir," Singh said.
He targeted NC and Sheikh Abdullah by stating, "Abdullah set up a committee to justify his u-turn, called the Devidas Thakur Committee which came out with the conclusion that all the provisions of the Indian Constitution are in the interest of the people of J&K. The report was accepted by Sheikh Abdullah himself."
Singh pointed out that all provisions of the Constitution related to J&K have been made during Congress and NC rule.
"All the provisions of the Constitution of India which has been till date made applicable to the state of J&K has happened during Congress and NC rule. The merits and demerits of the Special Status apart, the sincerity to it itself smells of deep-rooted opportunism," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:33 IST

UP: Woman sets 2-month old on fire in her house

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A woman allegedly sets two-month-old daughter on fire after burying her in her house, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuban Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:30 IST

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: UP races ahead of Andhra in...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh raced ahead of Andhra Pradesh to clinch the first position in providing roofs to residents of the state under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:16 IST

AP: Six arrested with 96 kilo cannabis in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): State police recovered 96 kilograms of cannabis and arrested six persons in connection with its trade at Prahaladapuram in Pendurthi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:15 IST

AP: Naxals kill man over suspicion of being a police informer

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A man has been killed in Bonjangi village by Naxals on suspicion of him being a police informer, the police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:15 IST

AP: Student goes into coma after clash between groups

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): One boy went into a coma after being beaten with belts and rods in a clash between two groups at the Anantapuram Arts College here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 06:55 IST

Kashmir's situation would have been different had Panditji let...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The history of Jammu and Kashmir would have been very different had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been allowed to handle the situation by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, said Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:57 IST

Maharashtra: Prostitution racket busted in Raigadh; 9 arrested

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A prostitution racket was busted and nine accused including five females were arrested here, police officials at Raigadh said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:32 IST

Andhra: Man kills daughter for marrying boy from another caste

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A father killed his own daughter for marrying a man from another caste in Oosarapenta village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:21 IST

Haryana: Prime accused of Bhiwani triple murder case arrested

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Police arrested Rajesh, the main accused in the triple-murder case of December 2018 of Bhiwani district, senior officials of the police department said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:21 IST

Odisha budget pegged at Rs 1.39 lakh cr; govt fulfils all...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the Budget for 2019-20 in the state assembly with a total budgetary allocation of Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:03 IST

UP Govt adds 17 OBC castes in Scheduled Caste category

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government added 17 castes including Kashyap, Mallah, Kumhar, Rajbhar, Prajapati and others in the list of Scheduled Castes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:03 IST

AP: Footprints of tiger found near school in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Movements of a tiger were spotted near Gurukul School at Arikera in Kurnool district here.

Read More
iocl