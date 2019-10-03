NC leaders seek J-K Governor's permission to meet Farooq, Omar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The leaders of National Conference (NC) on Thursday wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik requesting him to allow them to visit Srinagar to meet both their party leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Speaking to ANI, NC leader Devender Rana, who was released from house arrest yesterday, said, "We have written to Governor Satya Pal Malik requesting the delegations of National Conference leaders to go to Srinagar to meet Farooq Abdullah, who is unfortunately detained under National Security Act (NSA), and Omar Abdullah."

After the Central government decided to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including the father-son duo and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.

Besides Rana, several other leaders were released from house arrest ahead of Block Development Council (BDC) Panchayat elections. The polls are scheduled to take place on October 7. (ANI)

