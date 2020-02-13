NCP chief seeks better facilities for women police personnel on VIP bandobast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, requesting him to ensure better facilities for police personnel on duty.

Emphasising on providing better facilities for women police personnel during VIP bandobast and political rallies, Pawar suggested in his letter that the organisers of the rally and program should be advised to make arrangements of chairs for police personnel on duty.

"During the programme, if everything goes smoothly, the police personnel should be allowed to sit and not keep standing throughout, "read the letter.

He further urged that better wireless communication facilities should be provided to those who are on duty for road/ route bandobast. Also, police personnel should not stand for a longer period in case of delayed visits of VIP or special protectees. (ANI)