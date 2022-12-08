NCP, Congress give Suspension of Business Notice in RS over Maharashtra Guv's Shivaji remark

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan on Thursday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss "rampant outrageous" remarks by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari targetting iconic leaders, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The notice was moved under Rule 267 to discuss "rampant disrespect the people of Maharashtra are facing at the hands of their Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari through his outrageous remarks on the revered iconic leaders of not only the State but the country".

Congress MP Rajani Patil also gave a similar notice on the same issue of disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj.

The controversy erupted in November after Koshyari called the legendary Marathi hero an "old icon".

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, the governor said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra.



"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

This statement sparked a massive uproar and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike.

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

The MVA also demanded the removal of Koshiyari over the controversial remark.

Addressing a press conference, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "On this 17th Dec, we will hold a 'Morcha' from Jijamata Udyan to Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the current state government, and demand to remove Maharashtra's Governor, I appeal to all those who love Maharashtra to come together against those who have insulted the state."

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days and conclude on December 29. (ANI)

