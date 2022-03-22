NCP holds protests against Lakshadweep administration, accuses it of 'anti-people' policies

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party on Monday protested in front of Lakshadweep administration office alleging that "anti-people" decisions had been taken by it.

NCP Kerala president PC Chacko told ANI that party MP from Lakshadweep Mohammed Faizal had apprised the Centre of the party's views about the "anti-people steps" taken by the Lakshadweep administration.





Chacko said decisions should be taken in the interest of the people of Lakshadweep. "The people in Lakshadweep are mainly dependent on fisheries and the facilities provided or created for fishing are being destroyed by the administration," he alleged.

"Probably the only reason is that the island is inhabited by minorities. We want to declare that they are not alone. NCP and other political parties are going to support the coastal people of Lakshadweep," he added.

Chacko also said that the administration had imposed Section 144 in view of NCP's protest. "This is the first time in the history of the island that this is happening," he claimed. (ANI)

