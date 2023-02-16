NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's supporters assault Thane civic body official over viral threat audio

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Thane Assistant municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly assaulted by supporters of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad outside Thane civic body headquarters on Wednesday.

Thane Police has registered an FIR against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and several others in connection with the matter under IPC sections 120B, 353,332,307,506,143,148,149.

This comes after an audio clip went viral which allegedly belonged to Aher. Aher is allegedly heard threatening to kill Awhad's daughter and son-in-law. The supporters of Awhad surrounded Mahesh Aher and allegedly thrashed him in the parking area of Thane Municipal Corporation.



Speaking to the reporters on the matter, Awhad alleged that Aher had connections with the underworld and hired a shooter to kill his daughter in Spain.

However, Awhad claimed that he was not aware of any assault.

"I don't know if there was any assault. But I came to know through the TV about my relatives and me that he would kill my daughter in Spain and a shooter named Babaji.... He is talking like a don. He talks like he earns Rs 40 lakh a day. The authorities should check if an official earns Rs 40 lakh in the Municipality. I think Subhash Singh Thakur is called Babaji in the Underworld. He had relations with Babaji and he felt proud about it," the NCP leader alleged.

A case was registered after the alleged assault. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

