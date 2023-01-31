NCP leader Supriya Sule demands resignation of Maha Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): NCP leader Supriya Sule has demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the "bad" law and order situation in the state.

"The law and order situation in Maharashtra is bad and the government is busy in the politics of revenge. If you can't handle law and order, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign," she said.



Speaking about the Koyta gang of Pune, she said, "The members of this gang are threatening women. The way the cases are coming up, it looks like a complete failure of the state Home department. The ED (Eknath-Devendra) government is busy in vendetta politics and has no time to run the administration."

Condemning the government for its failure, she said, "I condemn this government and the Home Minister and want to ask him as to what is going on in the state."

"The Home Minister should answer. If he can't handle the situation then he should resign," said Sule. (ANI)

