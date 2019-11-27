NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress to stake claim for Maharashtra govt formation tomorrow: Prithviraj Chavan

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): As Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government failed to survive in Maharashtra, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to stake a claim for government formation in the state.

"We will meet the governor tomorrow to claim that Fadnvavis did not have the majority and NCP-Congress-Sena alliance has the required numbers of MLAs to form government in the state," Chavan told ANI here.

"Instability in the state shall be removed immediately," he said, adding that the Chief Minister whom tri-party alliance has chosen should be sworn-in at earliest.

Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.



"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision.



Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn-in.

Soon after Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from his post of Deputy Chief Minister and is now with "us".



In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)