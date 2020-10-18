NCP will contest on 145 seats in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Bihar State Working President Rahat Quadri on Sunday said that his party will contest on 145 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

"We will emerge as the third front as an alternative to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan," Quadri told reporters at a press conference here.

Quadri further took a swipe at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, terming it the 'B-team' of BJP.



"LJP is the 'B-team' of BJP and has been proposed by the latter. On the one hand, LJP says that it is part of the NDA and on the other hand it attacks Nitish Kumar who is also a part of NDA. This means that BJP wants to destroy Nitish Kumar as the people of Bihar have rejected him," he said.

Earlier on October 8, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had announced that it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The party also informed that NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls.

"NCP will nominate its candidates for Bihar assembly elections, Sharad Pawar will do election campaign in Bihar," party chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase had said in a statement.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

