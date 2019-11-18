NCP will take decision on govt formation with Cong: Party leader DP Tripathi

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader DP Tripathi on Monday said that his party and Congress contested elections in alliance and they will take a mutual decision on the government formation in Maharashtra.

"Pawar sahab has spoken about our policy. He said that NCP and Congress fought elections together and will decide (about government). Sena and BJP contested elections in an alliance, they will decide for them. Our way is decided," Tripathi told ANI.

When asked about talks with Shiv Sena, the NCP leader said: "We are considering those things that should be considered. Our effort is to solve the problem soon."

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi but said that the two leaders did not talk about the government formation in Maharashtra which is currently under President's rule.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

