Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Amid action-packed political drama in Maharashtra with resignation of newly sworn-in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party cadre raised slogans of -- 'there is only one tiger in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Pawar' and 'Ajit dada, we love you!'
Following the resignation of Ajit and Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is chalking out a plan to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra. Thus, MLAs of the three parties got assembled for the joint meeting here at Hotel Trident
Upon the arrival of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party workers raise the slogan of "Maharashtra cha ekch wagh, Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar" (There is only one tiger in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar).
They were also seen holding placards reading "Ajit Dada, we love you" in Mumbai.
Cheering for Ajit Pawar comes as surprise since the NCP was upset him after he joined hands with the BJP and formed government in Maharastra on Saturday.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Jayant Patil, on being asked about Ajit Pawar, said: "He will not come for today's NCP-Sena-Congress meeting. There has not been contact with him. But I have been meeting him since 2 days; I will meet him today as well."
During the meeting at the Trident Hotel, the three parties have moved a resolution to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress.
In a sudden turn of events, Fadnavis and his deputy tendered their resignation hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly earlier today.
The BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54, and Congress 44. (ANI)
NCP workers hail Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar after resignation of Maha CM
ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:05 IST
