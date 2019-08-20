Representative Image
NCPCR initiates creation of cells in J-K, Ladakh to monitor child rights

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:24 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Soon after welcoming Centre's move of scrapping of Article 370, country's apex child rights body Nation Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has initiated creation of J&K Cell and Ladakh Cell to effectively monitor the rights of children and ensure appropriate monitoring of entitlements.
These two special cells will come into existence soon.
While speaking to ANI, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said, "Children in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh earlier were deprived of Constitutional Fundamental Right to Education and others basic rights such as right The Prohibition Of Child Marriage Act, CLPRA (Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation) Act, Juvenile Justice Act. NCPCR is happy that all these will be implemented now after the abrogation of Article 370."
The commission also believes that the revocation of Article 370 will ensure children of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh get protection under various provisions of the law.
In addition, Kanoongo said, "NCPCR will now work in these regions along with state commission for protection of child rights to ensure protection and implementation of child rights."
Commission has already created a dedicated North East Cell in India laying special importance to the rights of children being met and the entitlements and provisions under various relevant acts. (ANI)

